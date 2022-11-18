Surf Fisherman Pushing Back Against DNREC's New Permitting Process

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Some surf fisherman are pushing back against DNREC by not getting a surf fishing permit.
Starting next week, DNREC will be auctioning off some low-digit surf fishing plates.
Some surf fisherman like Deb Wineland said they won't be getting one and boycotting the parks in general due to DNREC's new rules.
"having to make a reservation to go fishing...sometimes it was a spur of the moment thing! we don't feel like participating before," Wineland said.
DNREC removed the cap on permits but now requires paid reservations on weekends and during peak holidays may through September.
"What we have done the last couple years has not worked. we sold out of permits that we issued last year in just under--around 3 hours--a little over that," Raymond Bivens, Director of Delaware State Parks.
Some say boycotting the parks because of the new rules doesn't make sense.
"it is going for a good cause...whatever they get for those tags is helping preservation for the fishing there. I think that is a good thing," Howard Richard-Donges said.
Surf fisherman like Rich King plan to go to beaches in neighboring states this year to avoid having to make reservations.
"When I do have time, I make sure i am going to go somewhere i am going to enjoy myself...and I can tell you this right now...on a Saturday and a Sunday in the summer. not in our parks," King said.