Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Delaware Bay... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ship John Shoal Light to 16 nm southwest of Slaughter Beach, moving east at 25 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Fortesque Beach, Brown Shoal Light, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, Slaughter Beach, Cape Henlopen, East Point, Bowers Beach, Miah Maull Light, Brandywine Shoal Light, Cross Ledge Light, Cape May Point and Rehoboth Beach. HAIL...0.00IN WIND...40KTS