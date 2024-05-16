OCEAN CITY, Md.- As the summer season approaches, Ocean City gears up for the influx of visitors that flock to its shores seeking sun, sand, and waves. Recognizing the importance of safety amidst the throngs of beachgoers, town officials want to ensure surfers are well-informed about the regulations before they paddle out into the ocean. According to the town, surfing is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day. However, Ocean City says each day there are two designated blocks of beach where surfers can catch the waves while staying safe. Additionally, surfing is allowed at the inlet on weekdays.
Yet, with the freedom to surf comes a set of responsibilities. The town reminds visitors and locals that swimming or wading is off-limits at the designated surfing beaches to maintain the safety of all beach attendees. Furthermore, all surfers must wear ankle leashes, ensuring boards remain tethered to their riders even in the event of a fall. With these regulations in place, there would be space and time for preserving the joy of surfing and safeguarding the well-being of all who revel in the sun-soaked paradise of its shores.