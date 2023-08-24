OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Beach Patrol says the beach has modified surfing restrictions for Thursday, August 24.
According to patrol, surfers must always wear a leash, and always grant the right of way to swimmers. They must stay at least 50 yards from the nearest swimmer on non-surfer. If that 50-yard radius can not be maintained, surfers must move or stop surfing altogether.
Skimboards and other watercraft, like kite surfers, windsurfers, and kayaks, is still banned.
The patrol says stand up paddleboards with paddles are not allowed right now.