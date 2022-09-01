Surplus of Tomatoes in Sussex County

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Tomatoes are known to be a summer fruit, but it is just now that the crop is at its most ripe for most of Sussex county.
The fruit crop is ripening awfully late in the summer season meaning farmer's like Eddie Tingle are overwhelmed with the crop. Tingle says the tomato surplus started when the weather warmed up quicker than usual, which cut down on other crops, but tomatoes.
"This time of year in August, everything always gets scarce. We grow a lot of them and two weeks ago I had so many I didn't care if I never grew another tomato again." said Eddie Tingle.
Another challenge is keeping up with the tomatoes as they ripen.
"My problem is getting labor to get them picked because I'm not a big time grower, we're just off the street. It's like feast or famine. You got more than what you know to do with or you've got none. There's not much in between." said Tingle.
Despite the size, shape, or even color of the tomatoes, they're overflowing at markets like this causing farmers to get creative.
Ellen Magee, owner of Magee Farms, said,"-we thought why not open it to u-pick and let people experience the picking of tomatoes."
Ironically, this summer's weather caused many popular pick your own peach spots to limit hours, as farmers told WRDE there was a peach shortage.
But the tomatoes are ripe for the picking, literally, and with there being ready to go, prices are down.
"It is cheaper to u-pick your own." said Magee.
But picking your own might affect how good they taste too.
"A tomato is gonna taste better the longer it sits on the vine until it's picked. You know if you buy something, when people pick them a little bit early or have to so they don't lose too many in the box, but it's like a peach or tomato, the longer its ripened naturally on the vine, the better it's gonna taste." said Tingle.