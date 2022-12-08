Survey Shows Barriers That Are Keeping People From Getting Jobs

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- It's something we all need, something we all search for and that's jobs.
The Delaware Workforce Development Board asked 251 Delaware business decision-makers what their barriers were with hiring new employees.
The study revealed a lot about Delaware as a whole particularly Sussex County specifically because of the high number of retirees in the area.
Executive Director at Delaware Workforce Development Board said, "And so when we think about that, as a board, we think about what are those occupations that are needed to support that population? and so first thing that bubbles up is healthcare."
With there being such an influx of new medical facilities, people who live here have varied opinions on the state of healthcare in Sussex County.
Ria Carraro who has been living in Bethany Beach for 17 years said, "I'm finding that my husband in the last six months has lost two physicians that are moving out of the area. we don't exactly know why.....it's a community mostly of seniors and we need we need the services."
Tom Gentile who also lives in Bethany Beach had a different view of the healthcare status of Sussex, "A lot more availability, just even since the pandemic."
Although there is a need for healthcare jobs, a lot of employers say that lack of experience is what it is a big barrier. But some say it's something that can be fixed, like Joanna Staib, "Experience or some kind of technical skill for the board is is something that we can look at and try to come up with some innovative ways to to help get people that experience that they need."
Tom Gentile also agreed that training is very important especially for the medical field, "So whether it's a community college or the hospitals themselves and healthcare system gotta open up their training because probably a lot of people like that sort of skilled jobs."
He says many people might be surprised how many healthcare jobs you can get without having a degree.