MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested Timmarus Perry, 24-years-old, for felony assault and gun charges following a shooting near Milton.
Troopers responded to a call on July 14, at approximately 7:49 p.m., for a report of a Ford Explorer that had crashed into a utility pole on Cool Spring Road near Fisher Road. Upon arrival, police discovered the driver, a 27-year-old man from Laurel, had been shot in the back. The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting occurred while the victim was driving on West Springside Drive when the suspect fired multiple rounds at the car. After being shot, the driver fled the scene but crashed into a utility pole shortly after, said DSP.
Detectives identified Timmarus Perry of Milton as the suspect responsible for the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On July 24, Perry was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Perry was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $105,000 secured bond.