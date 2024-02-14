LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police says 19-year-old Azzure Horsey of Laurel has been arrested for a murder that happened on Sept. 10, 2023.
Horsey was indicted by a Sussex County Grand Jury on Feb. 13, 2024 and taken into custody Feb. 14. He was charged for seven felony crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,260,000 cash bond.
Police say two people were found shot in a parked car on West Sixth Street around 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 10. 26-year-old Taylor German died. A 41-year-old Millsboro man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later discharged.
Horsey has been charged with the following crimes:
- Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Attempted Murder (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 5 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)