SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with the mass shooting in Salisbury that took place on July 5 and killed 14-year-old Xavier Maddox of Salisbury.
The Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Kairee Daquan Vanlandingham was arrested in connection with that crime. Police say they were serving a search and seizure warrant in the 400 block of Bailey Lane in Salisbury, in which Vanlandingham was the target.
Investigators say evidence was collected during the search warrant further connecting Vanlandingham to the mass shooting and Vanlandingham admitted to firing a gun during the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office says Vanlandingham was charged with assault 1st degree, several firearm related offenses and reckless endangerment.
As the investigation continues, the agency says Vandlandingham may face additional charges.
Maryland Crime Solvers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to any other arrests and convictions for this crime.
Anonymous information may also be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app. The Sheriff's Office says information that leads to any arrests in this case may be compensated with a cash reward.