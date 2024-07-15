MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Milton early July 14. Detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Timmarus Perry of Milton and have obtained a warrant for his arrest.
At around 7:49 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a Ford Explorer on Cool Spring Road. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Laurel, was found with a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, said DSP.
The initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot while driving on West Springside Drive. After the shooting, the victim’s car crashed into a utility pole.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1. Additionally, tips can be provided to Detective M. Venero at (302) 752-3812.