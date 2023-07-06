PITTSVILLE, Md. - The man found guilty of shooting and killing Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, Austin Davidson, has been sentenced to life without parole plus 66 years for the crime, according to Wicomico County State's Attorney.
They say Davidson was charged with:
- First-Degree Murder
- Second-Degree Murder
- Two counts of Burglary
- Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence
- and Six additional gun-related charges
“Our community has suffered immeasurably at the hands of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard’s killer," said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes. "This Defendant earned and deserves the sentence justly imposed by Judge Sarbanes. I pray that Glenn’s legacy of service and kindness lives on every day in our community.”
Hilliard was killed in June 2022 at the Talbot Apartments on Gumboro Road in Pittsville while pursuing Davidson. His death was mourned across Wicomico County.
Davidson was found guilty last May after a six-day jury trial, according to the State's Attorney.