LEWES, Del. - Police say the suspect in the Lewes abandoned dog case, 32-year-old Dillon Hensey, was arrested Friday by the Office of Animal Welfare.
According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Hensey previously failed to turn himself in to authorities on three occasions.
The department says Hensey abandoned 35 dogs in a Lewes home earlier this month. CoastTV spoke to Hensey the day the news broke, where Hensey claimed he tried to get help. Several organizations would later come out and dispute these claims.