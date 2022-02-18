HENDERSON, Md. (AP/WRDE) — Investigators who were continuing an investigation into a missing person case in Delaware found suspected human remains in a Maryland home's backyard Thursday morning, according to police.
According to a news release, Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and FBI were deployed to a home on Schuyler Road in Henderson, Maryland, on Wednesday; while proceeding with a 2020 missing person investigation.
Police said the suspected remains were removed from the backyard and were turned over to the State of Maryland Forensic Science Division for an autopsy. No names, nor ages, have been released by police until the autopsy can confirm an identity.
According to officials, the person of interest is currently incarcerated for unrelated charges at the Maryland Division of Corrections.