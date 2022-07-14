ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - A suspected military ordinance washed ashore on the Assateague Island National Seashore shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office says Maryland State Park Rangers reported the suspicious device, triggering the response of the Fire Marshal’s Office and EOD teams to investigate.
The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Squad and the United States Air Force 436th Civil Engineer Squadron - Emergency Ordnance Disposal team based out of Dover Air Force Base also responded.
Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Korb says EOD technicians determined the ordnance had been in the ocean for an unknown amount of time and needed to be rendered safe in place.
Bystanders were cleared off the beach until the ordinance was rendered safe. The Fire Marshal's Office says the beach reopened around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators note that from 1944 to 1947, during World War II, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Corps used the Maryland portion of Assateague Island as a bombing and strafing range. Air crews would from Chincoteague, Virginia and Manteo, North Carolina would fire practice rockets, bombs and machine guns from the air at targets on the ground.
Anyone who sees or finds suspicious devices washing up on local beaches is asked to immediately report it to local authorities for further investigation.