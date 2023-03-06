GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a Feb. 27 shooting at the Dunbarton Apartments in Georgetown that left one man dead.
Police say that officers from the Georgetown Police Department arrived to the apartment to find the victim, 20-year-old Terrance Frisby of Georgetown, with multiple gunshot wounds. The initial investigation revealed that Frisby answered the apartment door when a woman knocked and let her inside. Police say that a male suspect then forced his way into the apartment, shot Frisby, and ran away.
Investigations determined that 24-year-old Jaron Curtis, of Dagsboro, and 61-year-old Kevin Stone, of Georgetown, were suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest. On March 3, members of the Maryland State Police and U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force conducted a search at a home on Bethel Road in Berlin, where they took Curtis into custody. Stone was already at the Sussex Correctional Institution at that time.
Both men were charged with felonies for first degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Stone remains in custody on a $1,060,000 cash bond. Curtis was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant and is being held by the Department of Corrections, pending extradition to Delaware. He was additionally charged with a felony for second degree conspiracy.