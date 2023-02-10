MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three people in connection with reports of shots fired at an Appoquinimink High School basketball game Monday night.
Around 7:15 p.m., troopers who were working at the game responded to a hallway outside of the gym where a large fight had occurred. Further investigation revealed that a handgun fell to the ground during the fight and was stepped on, which police say caused the gun to go off and strike a wall. There were no injuries as a result of the discharge.
Four suspects, none of whom attend Appoquinimink High School, were identified by police and warrants for their arrests were obtained. On Thursday, 20-year-old Demetrius Lyn-Brown from Bear and a 15-year-old boy from Middletown were located at their homes and taken into custody without incident.
They were both charged with a felony for rioting, third degree assault, conspiracy third degree, and disorderly conduct. Lyn-Brown was released on a $5,100 unsecured bond and received a no contact order from the school district. The 15-year-old also received a no contact order and was released without bond to a guardian.
A 14-year-old boy from Middletown was located by the Pottstown Police Department hiding at a home in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, according to police. He was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to be charged with two counts of a felony for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony for possession of a firearm in a safe school zone, and third degree assault.
A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old boy also from Middletown, has an active warrant.