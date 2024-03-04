GEORGETOWN, Del. - The lawyer for Dr. Bradley Layfield laid out his closing arguments on Monday, outlining ten charges made by the district that he says are either unproven or denied.
A big part of this case was centered around a meme created after a school fight in which Aniya Harmon's breast was exposed uncensored and she was made to look like Janet Jackson.
Layfield's attorney Thomas Neuberger argues that both sides agreed there was no nudity shown in the meme and that Layfield had no idea it was being created.
As far as the surveillance video that Layfield shared with other faculty members, Neuberger says there is no policy or training for how surveillance camera footage should be used by school staff. The closing arguments say Superintendent Dr. Jay Ownens previously shared surveillance video with other staff members that showed multiple students having sex in the school stairwells.
Other testimony shared defends Layfield against claims that he was unprofessional, going so far as to refer to him as a mentor and role model.
Neuberger says there is a racial component to this case; Layfield is a white man, the woman in the video is African American. Neuberger mentions a previous racial incident and says the board was eager to make an example out of Mr. Layfield for political reasons.
CoastTV reached out to the Indian River School District for comment but has not heard back. During the Feb. 15 administrative hearing, the district said Layfield had a history of inappropriate behavior.