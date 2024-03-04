GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two local high school students are leading the charge to support Delaware's cancer community, both on a local and larger level. Emma Mullen and Brianna Sordi are juniors at Sussex Academy. They're also team leaders aiming to raise money through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign.
Their team, the Cancer Crushers, is comprised of friends and family. The girls initially got involved with this cause two years ago after seeing an advertisement at their school and honor a local hero each year who has suffered from blood cancer. This year's hero is a girl named Emily, who was diagnosed when she was three. After two years of treatment, Emily is now in remission and loves to read, color and swim. She hopes to be a scientist when she grows up so she can learn and help others.
"I think this campaign is all about making a positive change in the world. We both know what it's like to lose loved ones, not necessarily to blood cancer, but in other cancers and other things in general," Mullen said to CoastTV News. "Once we saw this opportunity to help people and help make a change, we thought that it would be something good to experience and make us feel better, knowing that we're helping people out there and that we're making a difference."
Teams like the Cancer Crushers exist around the country. They began fundraising to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's research and additional programs in mid-January this year. So far, Mullen and Sordi's team has raised around $3,000 through events like dine and donates at Bethany Blues, Crust & Craft and Chipotle as well as on their own fundraising page.
"There have been some people I know that I didn't realize have been through blood cancer and have more experience with that than I realized," Sordi said. "At the events we have, when people come up to us and show interest in the cause, it's interesting to realize how many people care for it and support it. It's put into perspective how much help the community really needs."
They're hoping to raise another $2,000 to reach their goal. The deadline to donate is March 7, though companies that commit to donate by that date can have an extension to June 1. A commitment form for businesses is below. Online donations are due by March 7.