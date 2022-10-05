GEORGETOWN, Del.- Taking her talents from Georgetown to Southeast Asia.
Angelina Fernandez is headed to the Street Child World Cup.
The senior Sussex Central goalie is Delaware's lone representative on the U.S. team and started playing soccer with kids that didn't have a home.
"When I was little my dad had made partnership with the Street Soccer USA in Washington, D.C," Fernandez said. "I used to grow up playing with the homeless people over there in Rockville, Maryland in my yard."
Her father Carlos has a long resume of playing soccer professionally and watching Angelina play reminds him of his time on the pitch. That makes him excited about this her opportunity.
"Like any parent, to have one of the sons or daughters to go play for the world cup representing USA. I'm very proud," Carlos said.
Sussex Central Head Coach Kevin Cash says Angelina will bring great qualities to Team USA that she has already shown playing for the Golden Knights.
"She commands her box really well as far as directing the players," Cash said. "Move left, right. Watch number 13. She's very vocal in the back and very aggressive to attack the ball off the line if a team is about ready to get an opportunity to score."
Street Child United is holding this event for the fourth time. But it's about more than just a game. Money raised for the event goes to children who are underserved and living and working on the streets.
Team USA will be looking to pile up as many goals to win games while Fernandez will strive to stop the shots kicked on her way to a World Cup title.
The Street Child World Cup starts Friday and will run until Saturday, October 15. You are able to follow Fernandez and Team USA in Qatar by following Street Soccer USA on Instagram.