GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River Board of Education has approved a new date for the Sussex Central High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony. The event is now set for June 1, at 10 a.m.
This decision to reschedule the ceremony comes after careful consideration and discussions involving district leadership and the school safety team, said the district.
In anticipation of a large turnout, Sussex Central High School will provide each graduate with up to eight tickets, planning to host the event at the SCHS stadium. However, contingencies are in place for inclement weather; if the ceremony is moved indoors to the gym, ticket allocation per graduate will be reduced to two.
The district said that any families who have already ordered announcements or items through Jostens with the original graduation date, the school will work to get them reprinted at no cost.
Families and students who have questions or need further information regarding the graduation ceremony are encouraged to contact Acting SCHS Principal Judi Brittingham at judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us.