GEORGETOWN, Del. - Seniors from Sussex Central High School's International Baccalaureate program were honored in a signing ceremony to declare their chosen college on Thursday, similar to the way athletes often sign a letter of intent to play a college sport.
The IB program focuses on empowering students to take ownership in their own learning and helps them to develop skills that will enable them to make a difference in the world around them. It offers a rigorous academic schedule and students are able to choose courses in normal subject groups like languages, science, math, and even the arts to pursue at a high level.
Sussex Central is the only school in Sussex and Kent counties that has an IB program. Students enrolled in it at Central were accepted to about 35 different colleges, including some ivy league schools, and received more than a combined $3.3 million in merit scholarships.
- Eva Cullen will be attending Columbia University with a nearly-full scholarship.
- Michael Fagundes-Rocha will be attending Dartmouth College on a full scholarship.
- Sherly Zhu will be attending Princeton University with a nearly-full scholarship.
- Katelyn Megginson will be attending the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
- Olivia Fox will be attending the University of Delaware's honors college with a full scholarship.
- Emily Cruz-Maria will be attending Salisbury University.
- Tiwa Anawo will be attending the University of New Mexico.
- Kamryn Payne will be attending Salisbury University.
- TJ Morris will be attending Salisbury University and playing baseball while there.
- Elizabeth Ramirez Antonio will be attending Temple University with a full scholarship.
- Kamryn Camper will be attending the University of Massachuesetts.
- Daykhi Conquest-Carey will be attending Salisbury University.
- Kalib Megee will be attending Salisbury University.
- Emma Walker will be attending Flager College.
- Ruth Gomez Bartolon will be attending the University of Delaware.
- Vanessa Hernandez Barrios will be attending Regent University.
- Ingrid Roblero Chavez will be attending Elizabethtown College.
- Daniella Robles will be attending culinary school in Mexico.
- Kylie Youse will be attending the University of Delaware.
- Jane Warren will be attending the University of Delaware.
As part of the students' celebration of their successes, they were each gifted a color caricature depicting them in Central blue and gold cap and gowns.