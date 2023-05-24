GEORGETOWN, Del. - Staff members at Sussex Central High School were placed on administrative leave by the Indian River School District on Monday, according to a statement from the district.
An investigation is ongoing, though the district could not comment further on any specifics due to state and federal laws protecting the privacy rights of employees. WRDE has reached out to area law enforcement and learned that, though state police are not involved at the time of writing, details may be available in the near future.
This is a developing story.