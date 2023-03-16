GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 16-year-old student at Sussex Central High School after he was found to be in possession of a handgun on school property.
A school resource officer was notified by staff around 9 a.m. on Wednesday that a student in the building had a firearm. Police say the student was removed from class and a search of his backpack led to the discovery of an unloaded handgun and ammunition. The gun was confiscated and no students or staff were harmed. The school day was not disrupted.
The student was taken to Troop 4 in Georgetown and charged with a felony for possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bond and has a no contact order with the Indian River School District.
Indian River School District issued a statement, saying that the safety of students and staff is its top priority and that it is appreciative of the swift action taken by school staff and safety personnel.