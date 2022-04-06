SUSSEX CO., Del.-- A new program known as the 'Housing Trust Fund' is the latest effort in Sussex County to promote access to and the preservation of affordable housing units.
Chief Executive Director for the local Habitat for Humanity, Kevin Gilmore, said housing assistance has been a great necessity for some time. He said the organization has had about 50 inquiries a month from people looking to improve their housing situation.
"With an average house price being over $400,000 in Sussex County right now, it's really hard for the 25 percent of our county earning $35,000 a year or less, to afford the average house price," Gilmore said.
The program includes two components: one-time forgivable loans that locals can use for something (such as a down payment on a house); and grant opportunities for developers working to increase affordable housing options.
Experts said often times, it's not the monthly payments but the down payment that's an obstacle for individuals. The goal of the new program is to create more stability and increase access to affordable housing.
"The home-buyer assistance program for a family of two, as long as you make less than $72,120, you would be able to qualify for some form of assistance," explained Brandy Nauman, Sussex Co. director of community development and housing. "You obviously have to be purchasing a home here in Sussex County, you need to be the primary occupant of that home and you need to attend the housing counseling...for developers to seek the grant program, they do need to be affiliated with some kind of existing affordable housing program."
This has been possible in part, thanks to the $6.8 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The balance of $500,000 comes from Sussex County budget funding.
Gilmore said the pandemic has largely contributed to the sky-rocketing demand for housing.
"A lot of us spent a lot of time in our houses, that we normally would not spend there, and for some of us that was fine but for other people, being required to stay home wasn't always a safe environment, it wasn't always a healthy environment," he said. "So I think it really raised everyone's awareness about how important it is to have a secure place to call home."
The county’s Community Development & Housing office began accepting applications since April 1.
For full details on the Housing Trust Fund policy and eligibility requirements, click here.
To access the Affordable Housing Development Grant Program application, click here.
In addition, Kevin Gilmore is part of a group called 'Sussex County Housing Group' and he invites the public to an in-person symposium event, 'Affordable Housing: Myth or Reality' that will take place on April 22 from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Sussex County Association of Realtors located at 23407 Park Ave., Georgetown, DE 19947. Gilmore said panels will be present to share thoughts and ideas on affordable housing in the area. To register, click here.