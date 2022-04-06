Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds this afternoon have diminished so today's Small Craft Advisory was ended but a new one was issued for Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&