GEORGETOWN, Del. - In a move to address agricultural and natural resource concerns, the Sussex Conservation District (SCD) is set to host a hybrid local work group meeting on March 26. The meeting is aimed at fostering discussions about USDA Farm Bill programs and conservation needs in Sussex County.
Scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Vanderwende-Evans Conservation Center in Georgetown, this event asks for stakeholders to engage directly with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on current programs and initiatives. The meeting is open to the public, but with limited in-person seating available, attendees are required to pre-register.
Discussions and outcomes from this gathering will feed directly into the State Technical Committee (STC) meeting scheduled for May 2024. The STC, serving in an advisory capacity to the NRCS.
David Baird, the SCD district coordinator, emphasizes the importance of diversity in the LWG. He advocates for a group that represents a broad spectrum of agricultural interests and is acutely aware of the natural resource issues prevalent in the community.
For more information on the event and how to register, interested parties can contact the Sussex Conservation District office.