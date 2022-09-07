SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A petition started by a woman in Lewes is calling for transparency and ethics codes.
The online petition has received close to 200 signatures. It was created due to allegations of conflicts on interest made in the Sussex County Council District 5 republican race between John Rieley and Keller Hopkins.
New Castle County and Kent County have ethics commissions in place and Marcia Williams would like to see the same in Sussex County.
"They not only have this code of ethics but the commission itself is there to take complaints, also to evaluate by necessity who is running for office," Williams said. "You can even be a nominee, or a candidate, or an elected official in both of those counties and still fall under their code of ethics."
Williams is looking for as many signatures as possible. The goal is to present the petition at the September 19 Sussex County Council meeting.