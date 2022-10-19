GEORGETOWN, Del. - After a County Council meeting that happened Tuesday, the Sussex County Government has announced that the county will be adopting a revised version of the Sussex County Rental Program ordinance (SCRP), which aims to ensure affordable rental housing in Sussex County.
Officials say that thus far, SCRP has not been very effective, which is why County officials decided to rework the existing County code. They say the original SCRP was put in place in 2006.
“Housing costs are top of mind for everyone these days, especially teachers, health care workers, and service staff from the hospitality industry,” Council President Michael H. Vincent said. “These are folks who want to live where they work, but often have to look miles away for something affordable. That has to change. We believe reworking our existing rental program is a good first step to helping people find their next home.”
The County says SCRP uses a variety of incentives including, but not limited to, expedited reviews and density bonuses to encourage the construction of affordable rental housing. They say that so far, only one SCRP project has been constructed.
According to the County, they commissioned a Housing Opportunities and Market Evaluation (HOME) study in 2019 to figure out how they can improve their programs and get more affordable housing in to the County. They say a big part of this study was taking input from stakeholders, which took more than a year of meetings, revisions, and public hearings.
“This is one of the many steps we are taking to tackle the issue of affordable housing,” said Sussex County Community Development & Housing Director Brandy Nauman, whose office oversees the rental program. “This combined with the new Housing Trust Fund are advancing our efforts to expand access to affordable housing opportunities across Sussex County.”
The County says the biggest changes to SCRP include:
- Creating a streamlined, ‘by-right’ approval process for apartment projects that set aside at least 25 percent of the units as affordably priced;
- Increasing the density calculation from 2 units per acre to 12 units per acre for the number of allowed units in apartment projects developed under the SCRP;
- Establishing design criteria for all SCRP developments, including greater setbacks to offset the higher density;
- Requiring SCRP developments in areas with central public sewer and water;
- Requiring SCRP developments to be located along roadways classified by the Delaware Department of Transportation as ‘principal arterial’, ‘minor arterial’ or ‘major collector’, to promote locations in proximity to employment centers and transit connectivity;
- Streamlining the administrative aspects of approving SCRP tenants and monitoring compliance with the program, while clarifying penalties for non-compliance; and
- Limiting qualifying projects to those locales identified in the County’s Comprehensive Plan as commercial areas, town centers, developing areas, or the coastal area
The County says the ordinance goes in to effect immediately, and only applies to projects in the jurisdiction of unincorporated Sussex County.
“This was a cooperative effort, from our County Council and Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as staff, to housing advocates, the development community, and most importantly the public,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “In the end, I believe we have made improvements to our code that are sensible, practical, and economically viable that will attract interest and go a long way to improving affordability options for the residents of Sussex County.”
For more information and to see the ordinance, visit www.sussexcountyde.gov/ordinances.