GEORGETOWN, De - The Sussex County government has announced cooling stations placed all over the county to help battle the summer heat.
County officials say there will be four cooling stations, open for the normal business hours. The stations are the County Admin building in Georgetown, The Greenwood Library, The Milton Library, and the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. The county says that the cooling stations will have free water bottles, and have paramedics stopping by periodically to answer any questions people have about the heat.
In today's announcement, it is recommended people should limit their time outside, especially during the hottest hours of the day, from 1 PM to 6 PM. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and take a lot of breaks. They offer even more hot weather tips:
- Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Lighter clothing deflects sunlight, and will not absorb heat like dark materials do;
- Stay in properly ventilated areas;
- Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day;
- Have plenty of water available. Avoid alcoholic beverages;
- Be aware of the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and seek medical attention if necessary. Signs of heat cramps can include muscular pains and spasms from heavy exertion. Resting in a cooler area, taking occasional sips of water and stretching the muscle mildly can counter the effects of heat cramps. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are much more serious, and may require immediate medical attention. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include a pale or flushed appearance, as well as headache and nausea. Heat stroke symptoms include rapidly increased body temperature, loss of consciousness, rapid or weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing.
The County also reminds people to check on friends and family often, especially the elderly and children, as they may be at risk for exposure to the heat.
Sussex County also notes that the heatwave will create a high demand for electricity, so they have some tips for conserving energy:
- Set air conditioners to 80 degrees, or use fans instead, and minimize the opening of refrigerators and freezers;
- Limit the use of electric water heaters and turn off non-essential appliances and lights;
- Delay using high-energy appliances, such as washing machines and dryers, until after 8 p.m.;
- Prepare light summer meals that require minimal, if any, cooking. Try using an outdoor grill or microwave oven instead of an electric range;
- Keep window shades, blinds, or drapes closed to block the sunlight during the hottest portion of the day;
- Move lamps, TVs and other heat sources away from air conditioner thermostats. Heat from those appliances is sensed by the thermostat and could cause an air conditioner to run longer than necessary;
- Move furniture and other obstacles from in front of central air conditioning ducts to allow cooler air to circulate through rooms more freely.
According to the County, residents should create a Safety Profile for their household and loved ones with the County’s free Smart911 service, which provides potentially critical, life-saving information to first responders in an emergency.