SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - County Council voted on Tuesday to adopt a 278.6 million dollar budget for the 2024 fiscal year that begins July 1.
Under this budget, the council says county property taxes will remain unchanged for another year. However, various fee increases are included. Rate changes include 10 dollars more annually for sewer. Public utility users will see a 15 dollar increase yearly for unmetered water.
The budget is down 15 million dollars, or 5.3 percent, from the current year.
The budget proposal includes 66.1 million dollars for wastewater infrastructure, 7.4 million to preserve open space and farmland, 5.7 million for local fire companies and ambulance squads, a contribution towards an aquatic recreational facility at Trap Pond State Park, and more.
2 million dollars would help pay for the design, planning, and construction of paramedic stations in the Dewey Beach, Lincoln, Millsboro, and Milton areas.
The county says property taxes, realty transfer taxes, sewer service fees, building permit fees, and document recording fees all help pay for the budget.