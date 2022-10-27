DAGSBORO, Del.- Family and friends gathered to celebrate Sergeant First Class Deborah Revel as Operation Raise the Roof and Valor Homes gave her a new roof for her home.
Her daughter Tammy nominated her mom for the honor. "I know she needed a new roof and she's so deserving she never asks for help so I just thought this would be a good way to give back."
Debbie served in the Army for 22 years all while being a single mother of 3 daughters. But this year especially the family says it has come across hard times, making Debbie the easy choice for Raise the Roof.
Al Kincaid, the Co-Founder of Valor Home said, "We picked her because she was a female veteran, too, because the hardships she's gone through this past year, and how sturdy and how stable and individual she is standing by all those that that needed her help and her family on our family. We chose her"
Being a non profit, Operation Raise the Roof is funded solely through donations and focuses on veterans and their families and for Debbie this donation means so much.
With all the love shown to Debbie, she wants her family to always remember what's important. "I think it shows them how much hard work, it goes a long way. But I've always tried to teach my children to be compassionate. Now there's always somebody worse off than us that don't feel like this is the end of the world. Always look for the good in people and help where you can and don't expect anything in return. Now you get a blessing just by helping"