GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County has awarded $2 million in grants to battle the affordable housing need in southern Delaware.
The county says its council approved the grants to build or preserve nearly 160 affordable housing units. They say each recipient will get $500,000 in grants for projects planned in and around Laurel, Lewes, Georgetown, Milford, and Seaford. Recipients for the grants include the Commonwealth Development Corp., Leon N. Weiner & Associates, NeighborGood Partners, and Sussex Habitat for Humanity.
According to the county, the Housing Trust Fund grants were established in 2022 to boost the county's affordable housing stock with $6.8 million in funding. They say a large of amount of that came from the Federal government's American Rescue Plan Act, which is meant to aid homebuyers, developers, and groups that work to create more affordable housing options. The county says that this is the program's second round, awarding $2.5 million last summer.
“Programs such as this can help satisfy the growing demand for affordable housing,” said Brandy Nauman, director of the County’s Community Development & Housing department. “We believe these funds will go a long way in helping to put people in homes in our community.”
The county says that developers applying for grants have to build or rehabilitate housing units, either rentals or owner-occupied, and market them as affordable towards people that meet income eligibility requirements.
For more information on the program, visit www.sussexcountyde.gov/housing-trust-fund.