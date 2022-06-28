GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County Council approved the distribution of $7.5 million in federal funds awarded to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The grants will be distributed among a dozen entities, including all three major hospital systems with campuses in Sussex County, healthcare non-profits, and those working to create affordable housing. Those with county government say the housing awards alone, totaling $2.5 million, are expected to yield more than 100 affordable units.
“We are re-investing this money into the community, with the hope that it will do the most good for the most people,” County Council President Michael H. Vincent said. “These groups are among the many out there, on the front lines, working to make a difference every day.”
The grant awards are part of a larger package totaling more than $45 million the County received during the past year from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act.
For more information on the County’s use of ARPA funds, including a breakdown of allocations and list of award recipients, visit www.sussexcountyde.gov/arpa.