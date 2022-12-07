SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Nearly $24 Million will go to fund beach replenishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
According to a release from Delaware's congressional delegation and Gov. John Carney, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J. The money will go to three dune and beachfill projects, the need of which was especially highlighted after Hurricane Ian.
"Beach replenishment, which is a partnership between the state and federal governments, is necessary to preserve tourism, one of our largest economic sectors, as well as to protect the safety of our communities and residents," says Gov. John Carney. "Thank you to the members of our congressional delegation for their continued leadership on this vital issue for our state.”
The contract calls for dredging sand from offshore sites, which is then pumped through pipes and placed on beaches, expanding them.
“By replenishing our beaches in Delaware, we not only protect the homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure in those communities but also a big part of our state's $3 billion tourism economy,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
The Replenishment logistics are as follows:
- Rehoboth & Dewey Beaches: In Rehoboth Beach, sand will be placed on the beach in the northern portion of the community (between City Tennis Courts area on N. Surf Avenue south to the Bandstand Area). In Dewey Beach, sand will be placed on the beach between Salisbury Street south to the Beach Avenue area. Estimated sand quantity: Rehoboth Beach – 196,000 cubic yards; Dewey Beach – 194,000 cubic yards.
- Bethany & South Bethany Beaches: In Bethany Beach, sand will be placed from Third Street south to Wellington Park. In South Bethany Beach, sand will be placed from approximately North 5th Street south to North end of Fenwick Island State Park. Estimated sand quantity: Bethany Beach – 245,000 cubic yards; South Bethany Beach – 287,000 cubic yards.
- Fenwick Island: In Fenwick Island, sand will be placed from approximately James Street south to Lighthouse Road. Estimated sand quantity: Fenwick Beach – 207,000 cubic yards.
“Delaware’s beautiful beaches and coastline aren’t just a vital part of our state’s economy, they’re crucial natural resources that help make us more resilient to climate change and disasters,” said Senator Chris Coons.
“Delaware’s beaches are some of our most treasured natural heritage and help drive our tourism industry and local economy,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “I am pleased that next steps are underway in Rehoboth, Dewey, Bethany, South Bethany, and Fenwick to replenish our beaches ahead of next summer. We must do all we can to protect our pristine coastline so that it can continue to support our beach communities and our state.”
According to the release, dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas; however, most of the work includes widening the beach between the toe of the dune and the water line. Depending on the condition of the beach based on surveys, the Army Corps could exercise contract options to place additional sand as part of the project.