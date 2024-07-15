SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sweltering heat takes to Sussex County once again, leading to the opening of several cooling stations. When temperatures reach the 90s, the county provides respite locations for the public and CoastTV Meteorologists say heat indices are expected to rise as high as 110 over the next three days.
The following sites will be available:
- County Administration Building: 2 The Circle, Georgetown, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
- Greenwood Library: 100 Mill Street, Greenwood, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
- Milton Library: 121 Union Street, Milton, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
- South Coastal Library: 43 Kent Avenue, Bethany Beach, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Sussex County said paramedics will make routine stops at the listed locations to answer heat-related questions and distribute free water bottles. Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring any necessary medications and specialty items when visiting a cooling station. Other heat safety tips from the county include:
- Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to deflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption.
- Stay in properly ventilated areas and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.
- Hydrate frequently with water and avoid alcoholic beverages.
- Recognize signs of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke and seek medical attention if needed.
- Check on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and young children and ensure pets have extra water and shade.
People who live in Sussex County can also create a Safety Profile for their households with the free Smart911 service, which provides critical information to first responders in an emergency.