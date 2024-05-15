Sussex County Council approves marijuana regulation ordinance

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A significant step was taken towards the regulation of marijuana businesses in Sussex County.
County Council approved an ordinance that lays down the ground rules for marijuana establishments and businesses under the county's jurisdiction.
While the ordinance was passed, not every council member was enthusiastic about the idea during the vote.
"You can't convince me it's not a gateway drug," said councilman Doug Hudson.
Multiple council members, including Hudson, said they voted for the ordinance to pass to make sure the county sets the rules and regulations. If no action was taken, the State would take control of the rules.
"I'm not crazy about it, but I think we obviously have an option to either do this or do nothing. If we do nothing, that means the state will control what's going to happen," said Council President Mike Vincent. "We should control our own destiny."
Some of the bigger pieces of the legislation calls for include not allowing a marijuana store, cultivation center or testing facility within three miles of a school, church and rehabilitation center, not allowing a business within three miles of a town or municipality, and only allowing cultivation and manufacturing facilities on parcels zoned in AR-1, C-1, CR-2, C-3, LI and LI-2.
Zoe Patchel with the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network feels the restrictions of the zoning are too strict.
"Legal cannabis businesses should be zoned just like alcohol businesses," she said to CoastTV. "Although there should be reasonable buffer zones between things like schools and daycares, what Sussex County is proposing just undermines the entire intent of the legislature."
Numerous towns and cities in Sussex County have already voted to ban marijuana based businesses in their jurisdictions. Under the law that made recreational pot legal, municipalities have that authority. However, counties do not share that ability.