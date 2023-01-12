SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A parcel across from Cave Neck Road is the future home of 217 homes over about 107 acres of land.
But the rest of the 247-acre parcel is going to stay low-density, which only allows two units an acre.
In a 3-2 decision Tuesday, the motion to change the parcel from low-density to a growth area. which would allow for twelve units per acre and commercial development, was shot down.
Michael Vincent says former Councilman I.G. Burton proposed the change after the Overbrook Town Center, which was the subject of years of controversy, was denied.
"This change was proposed by Mr. Burton as a way to protect the marsh and the Route One corridor from Nassau to Milton of overdevelopment based on information gathered in the process," Vincent said.
Councilman Mark Schaeffer who represents District 3 said during Tuesday's council meeting that he disagrees with the claims made by State Planning Director David Edgell.
The State Planning Director said the property should stay low-density due to tidal wetlands and a lack of utilities.
Schaeffer says that is not true.
"The nearest tidal wetlands are not in close proximity," Schaeffer said. "The closest is 675 feet away. But most are over a half a mile away. Fire service is available. Utilities are readily available. The property is located within the wastewater service territory of Sussex County."
Sussex County Spokesperson Chip Guy says its possible this decision could be appealed.
There's no word yet on when the houses could be built on the property, even if the land use decision is challenged.
A parcel with a storied past may not be building up as much anymore after this decision.