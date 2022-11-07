Incumbent Republican Douglas Hudson is seeking his second term. He is from Dagsboro.
Hudson is the Council Vice President. He is a former state trooper and previous member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Hudson has stated that public safety is a focus for him.
“We upped our game with our fire and EMS funding, and we also subsidized the state police with about 22 extra troopers to the tune of about $3.2 or $3.3 million," Hudson said.
Democrat Nathan Mitchell is from Frankford.
Mitchell works in construction and is a member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. He has discussed development and the ways it affects the local area, and wants to change ordinances related to development.
“We have builders coming in from out of state, coming here, building," Mitchell said. "They really don’t care, in my opinion, on the development and what an impact it is around here.”
This district serves Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Long Neck, Dagsboro, Selbyville.