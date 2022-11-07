Incumbent Republican John Rieley is seeking his second term.
Rieley is a former President of the Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. He has had careers in food service management and financial planning.
Rieley has been discussing issues such as the relationship between housing and the workforce.
“We just did pass the affordable rental ordinance and so we are looking forward to moving on to the next phase of that entire process of building our stock of workforce and affordable housing," Rieley said.
Democrat Billy Edwards is from Georgetown.
Edwards works for the Delaware Department of Corrections.
Edwards has been focusing on mental health issues and has spoken to their impact on prisons.
“I see that half of the inmates we get in the system are either diagnosed MI or SMI, which is mentally ill or severely mentally ill. It’s a huge problem in society right now.”
This district serves Georgetown and Millsboro.