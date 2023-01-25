SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- During Tuesday's county council meeting, members decided to defer discussion about the rules and procedures to do with proclamations and tributes.
The request was brought about by President Michael Vincent with the intention of having all proclamations and tributes submitted to each council member for review.
Currently, members said the process is more straight forward with less hurdles to go through. Mark Schaeffer said any changes to the current process are unnecessary.
"It's clearly just more bureaucracy and a burden on staff and it is unnecessary, and I would hope cooler heads prevail and it get's shelved," Mark Schaeffer said
Some community members like Scott Sturm said they think the changes sound like a good idea.
"[The current procedure] doesn't seem right to me...there should be some oversight on it," he said.
This year, The Developing Artist Collaboration was recognized by the Sussex County Council for the installation of a mural that honors the historically black community in West Rehoboth Beach.
Leah Beach said it meant a lot to the organization as a whole.
"For them to say, 'we're making a proclamation that this is a historic community' is the first step in that process for it being recognized this way. I think I f you were to speak to some members of the community here, that really meant a lot," she said.
Some council members fear that it could get harder to honor valuable community members if the rules change.