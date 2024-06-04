FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Sussex County Council agreed to forward with a contribution of $800,000 towards a Fenwick Island Dredging Project June 4.
According to the town, the project would take place in two boating channels in Little Assawoman Bay. Fenwick Island has matched the $800,000 toward the project and will receive $1,000,000 in State Bond Bill Appropriations.
The town said at the meeting that environmental benefits come with eliminating propellers grinding through immersed land and by improving waterflow through the channels.
DNREC and General Assembly members pursued the project as a state-led effort but were not successful. Now it remains a town-led project. Fenwick’s recent Comprehensive Plan has identified this project as a key goal for the town.
Next the council will draft a memorandum of understanding for the funding.