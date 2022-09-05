SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- More accusations being thrown around ahead of Primary Election Day.
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley has accused opponent Keller Hopkins of voting for developments that employed Hopkins Construction to do work.
Hopkins sits on Sussex County Planning & Zoning and has denied the claims.
In a statement today, Hopkins said:
"The latest attack against me is a clear attempt by Rieley to try and deflect and redirect the press coverage of the fact that he took and received tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts from the largest land developer in Sussex County."
Rieley says that Hopkins has betrayed the public trust by voting for these developments.
The primary election is Tuesday, September 13.