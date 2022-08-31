SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County Council Member John Rieley says that this is just a part of being a farmer and a developer offered the excess topsoil. An unknown person thought something was afoot.
"They (Somebody) filed a complaint with DNREC claiming that we were filling a pond and destroying wetlands and so forth," Rieley said. "The complaint was filed by the officer that came to investigate as a false complaint. There is no violation here."
But Councilman Mark Schaeffer says taking the topsoil was an unethical deal. He publicly called on Rieley to resign Tuesday.
"We're talking about tens of thousands of dollars of material, labor, and equipment and then to go on a local radio show and say out loud that he has no idea who gave him the dirt, who's equipment was on his property, who supplied the labor is outrageous," Schaeffer said.
Rieley explained Wednesday that the dirt came from the Baylis Estates development and that this is a very common practice between developers and farmers when there is excess material.
The Baylis Estates development is off of Mount Joy Road in Millsboro and is about six miles from the Rieley family farm. The rest of council is split on whether this is an ethical issue or a political scheme against Rieley.
"Just on the perception of dirt being hauled from a developer to a council member's farm gives the appearance of a kickback," Councilwoman Cindy Green said.
"Now we all know where the camps are with this election for Mr. Rieley," Councilman Douglas Hudson said. "We all know where it is now. It's wide open and it makes me sick."
A political mess ahead of the primary election.