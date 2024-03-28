GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Sussex County Courthouse is closed Thursday after a water leak and ceiling collapse.
According to Delaware Courts officials, the collapse happened early Thursday morning. Thankfully, a spokesperson tells CoastTV no one was hurt.
The leak was reported to be on the Cupola side of the building that faces the Georgetown Circle. The courthouse is home to Sussex County Superior Court and the Court of Common Pleas. All court hearings and operations were canceled due to the building's closure.
A sign on the door said those who were coming to Court of Common Pleas were told to call Monday at 9 a.m. for a new court date.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.