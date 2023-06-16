Sussex County Drug Overdose Deaths Rose In 2022

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A report from the division of Forensic Science shows overdose related deaths rose 25% during the fourth quarter last year in Sussex County.
The report also showed overdose deaths went down in the same time period in both New Castle and Kent counties.
The report also showed that 85% of overdose deaths had fentanyl involved.
Lou Hernandez with Higherground Outreach in Georgetown helps people struggling with addiction, and says this issue hits close to home.
"We've dealt with a lot of people that do come in, get the help, they rehab, they come out and unfortunately, they they die from their from their addiction," he said. "The opioid problem is widespread and it's taking lives pretty much every day."
According to the Division of Public Health, there is no single or clear reason for the rise.