GEORGETOWN, Del. - The non-profit International Academies of Emergency Dispatch has recognized the Sussex County 911 Center as an Accredited Center of Excellence for its police dispatching.
The center becomes the 30th in the world to receive this honor, and is the first for the center in the category of police dispatching. They had previously won for fire and medical dispatching in 2001.
That also means that the center has become the 24th "Triple ACE" world wide, meaning it has received accreditation from the academies in all three dispatch categories, out of 4,000 centers in 59 countries.
“We are extremely honored to have achieved this distinction, and it’s a reflection of the discipline, professionalism, and hard work of our talented team,” Emergency Operations Center Director Joseph Thomas said. “This accreditation is not just an award, but a standard we live by and a promise to the public we serve: to provide the best care possible and at the highest standard.”
In order to win, the academies say that the center must commit itself to voluntary self-analysis and compliance with industry standards, including the Priority Dispatch System™, a protocol for assessing emergencies and dispatching the appropriate response. The center had to meet the IAED’s “20 Points of Accreditation”, which examines questions dispatchers ask, ongoing training, a center’s design, and other criteria.
They say the center was recognized April 20 at the IAED’s Navigator 2023 conference in Denver.