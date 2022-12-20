GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County Emergency Medical Services has received their re-accreditation from the Commission of Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
Sussex County EMS says The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Service (CAAS) is one of the highest marks a pre- hospital EMS service can receive when evaluating their operations and the level of services it provides to patients.
According to Sussex County EMS this is the second accreditation that they have earned since 2019. This re-accreditation recognizes that Sussex County EMS meets or exceeds nationally accepted standards for patient care in the industry.
“It’s an honor to have this recognition from our peers, validating that what we do each and every day aligns with the highest standards in the profession, and places SCEMS in a very select class," said Robert Mauch, deputy director of Sussex County EMS.
According to Sussex County EMS, there are more than 20,000 EMS agencies in the United States alone, fewer that 200 agencies in North America currently hold CAAS accreditation.