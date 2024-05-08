SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A recent study conducted by the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee has concluded that the establishment of a medical school in the region is feasible, provided certain conditions are met. The study was completed after a 9-month review of Sussex County's healthcare landscape. According to the study, researchers acknowledged the need for addressing the county's shortage of doctors and its potential exacerbation in the future.
The committee says its goal is to bolster healthcare and contribute to the regional economy. The report details the approach of partnering with an established medical school to establish a branch campus in Sussex County. According to the committee, the branch would focus on an existing osteopathic medical program in Sussex County. This type of medicine examines the whole person and prescribes lifestyle changes as well as medication. The committee says that the collaborative effort garners support from key healthcare systems in the county, including Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare, and TidalHealth Nanticoke. According to the report, these healthcare systems are important, as they would be needed for clinical training for students.
According to the committee, organizers will prepare to meet to review the report's findings and recommendation. The study says that this project has potential economic implications, including job creation and long-term economic impact such as addressing Delaware's healthcare workforce shortage. As deliberations progress, the committee hopes that the prospect of a medical school in Sussex County will address healthcare needs but also usher in a new era of economic prosperity for the region. People can find more information on the study and its findings here.