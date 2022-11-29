Sussex County Focuses on the Animals for Giving Tuesday

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Not just another Tuesday, Giving Tuesday.
A day of giving and receiving for causes across the country, but here in Sussex County many are focused on the animals. Gina Anderson, Brandywine Valley SPCA Operations Manager said, "Many of us have like the heart for kind of giving to those that maybe don't have a voice those that can't ask for themselves for donations, so we're the ones advocating for them."
Anderson says a lot of money raised today, funds surgeries for animals in the shelters. Others use the money to build up the facilities. Humane Animal Partners have a big goal this year. President of HAP said, "For Giving Tuesday's $30,000 dollars and then at this time of the year we do a match campaign so we have donors who will match that up to 60,000 dollars. So by making a gift today on Giving Tuesday you're doubling your impact."
The MERR Institute helps injured marine life on our coast line. Giving Tuesday is a huge day for them too. Suzanne Thurman Executive of MERR said, "Not only does it enable us to do the work that matters so much to us to take care of these animals and protect ocean health, but it also gives the givers the chance to feel like they are part of something bigger and something meaningful."
On this day of giving one of the biggest things to remember, is a little goes a long way especially for those who can't ask for help.