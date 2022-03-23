GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity received its largest donation ever: more than $3 million. The money is part of a $436 million dollar gift from MacKenzie Scott, the ex wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is the only Delaware affiliate to receive this $3.5 million donation. CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Kevin Gilmore, says this gift jump starts the organizations plan to address the affordable housing shortage.
"It's a transformational gift, it's historic. We've never had a gift this size in our entire history," said Gilmore.
Sussex County Habitat found out about the gift two weeks ago.
"The initial call was a complete surprise and caught me off guard," said Gilmore.
Habitat has a three year, $17 million dollar plan to invest into the community and this donation was a big help.
"Our plan is to help 700 people either improve their house, or to acquire and obtain a new or rehab house. So we will be doing both, we will be building houses and we will be repairing houses to create more affordable housing in Sussex County."
MacKenzie Scott said in a quote on her twitter account "Each non-profit ... Was selected through a rigorous process, and has a strong track record of serving under-supported needs ... Helping any of us can help us all."
The organization says the lack of housing and low wages has created an extreme shortage of homeownership opportunities.
"25 percent of the county is earning under $35,000 a year, so they can't even afford the $400,000+ median house price. They can't even afford half that, so it's really a challenge for those who are working on lower incomes to even find anything that's available in Sussex County," said Gilmore.
Gilmore tells WRDE he's hoping that this gift will inspire people to continue to donate to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.