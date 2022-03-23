Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...East wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots today, becoming southeast to south tonight. South wind 15 to 20 knots on Thursday. Waves building to 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&