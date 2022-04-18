LAUREL, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity received another big boost in its effort to create affordable housing. This time, money is coming from the federal government: $500,000 worth.
Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons were able to get the money in a bill passed in March.
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity received half a million dollars from the federal government to build new houses right in the heart of Laurel. The Hope Hill development has two houses already built and three more are on the way.
The money is just one of many tools that will help build 10 homes in Sussex County, with three of those in Laurel.
"I'm ready to move in," said Senator Tom Carper (D - Delaware).
And so are the families who will get to call this place home.
"One of the things we read in Scripture is we have a moral obligation to help the least of these in our society," said Carper.
Senator Carper is helping society, not just by lending a helping hand to paint, but by securing $100 million dollars in funding for projects across the state, along with Senator Chris Coons.
"That's $50,000 a house. The average cost for a house in Delaware these days is about $350,000 and for basically 1/7th of that in terms of the government investment we are going to help 10 people earn their home," said Carper.
The lot, less than an acre in Laurel's oldest neighborhood, will hold five homes.
The current homes are three bed, three bath, and energy efficient, and all part of a downtown revitalization project in Laurel.
"Affordable housing has been a critical issue for a long time in Sussex County and throughout the United States, so it's wonderful to finally have the resources to do more affordable housing and help more families," said Sussex County Habitat for Humanity CEO, Kevin Gilmore.
The work doesn't end in Laurel, as the funding will be used to build 7 more houses throughout the county.
Construction on the three other homes is set to begin this summer, and they are expected to be complete next year. Click here if you would like to volunteer.